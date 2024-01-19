Just In: Kidnappers Invade Army Estate In Abuja, Abduct Two

Two people, on Thursday night, were abducted in the Nigeria Post Army estate in Abuja.

The incident, which happened at about 10:00 p.m. in the Phase 2 area of the estate, saw kidnappers take away the wife and one of the in-laws of one Barrister Cyril Adikwu.

Austine John, who is a neighbour to the victim in a chat with Vanguard, said the kidnappers came in and started shooting while they invaded the barrister’s house and took away his wife and in-law while the barrister escaped.

He said, “It all started at about 10:00 We suddenly started hearing gunshots, and immediately we knew something was wrong. I quickly went out to make sure my gate was well locked.

“Then we heard the gunshot in the barrister’s house, and then we alerted the estate’s management, who immediately swung into action. In a short time, army people came around and started shooting too, but before they came, the kidnappers had taken the wife and one of the in-laws of the barrister.

“This is really traumatising because we could not sleep throughout the night due to fear of the kidnappers coming back. President Tinubu should please help Nigerians put an end to this barbaric act by the kidnappers.”