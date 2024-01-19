Things To Know About FAAN Headquarters’ Relocation To Lagos

The Federal Government, on Thursday, ordered that the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) be moved from Abuja to Lagos State.

This was disclosed in a memo dated 15th of January 2024, which was seen by journalists.

The memo issued by the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, disclosed that the relocation is based on the directive of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

According to the memo, the relocation was taken after a wide consultation with stakeholders in the industry.

Below are the things you need to know about the relocation of FAAN Headquarters Back to Lagos state.

– First of all, FAAN Headquarters had always been in Lagos from its inception until it was relocated to Abuja in 2020

– Relocating FAAN HQ back to Lagos will put to use existing FAAN buildings and save costs on renting new office space in Abuja

– Remaining in Abuja necessitated paying Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) to staff, as they were technically working out of their official station. This was seen as a waste of public funds and put pressure on limited resources.

– Over 60% of FAAN’s activities are centred in Lagos, making the city a more practical headquarters location.

– Despite the shift in headquarters back to Lagos, FAAN will maintain its full operational offices in Abuja without scaling down its activities.

– Until new offices are built in Abuja, FAAN will continue to its old building in Lagos.

– The initial move from Lagos to Abuja was initially deemed ill-advised due to the absence of sufficient FAAN facilities in the capital.