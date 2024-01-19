(Pictures) Internet Agog As Bobrisky Shows Off Chest Area In Sultry New Photos

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has set the internet agog with fresh pictures showing off his chest area.

In the pictures, the controversial influencer is spotted wearing a black dress showing the upper part of his body exposed.

Reacting to the photos, netizens took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the crossdresser’s surgically acquired body.

Below are comments culled by Naija News

Famiito, “Senior man has turned himself to a mannequin.”

Juli, “Go girl, Na man you be”

Duke, “So unreal and fake”

Ekin, “Which kind of editing be this, too much too obvious”

Uche, “Them done use editing software turn this one into orange human.”

Dayo, “Everything here is fake, the most faked picture in the history of mankind.”

Chinny, “Over editing wan finish these pictures”

King, “If you believe everything you see on IG, then you need a factory reset.”

Tkinzy, “The editing on this picture is screaming.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gatse, “This editing na badass, I cut cap for the person wey do am.”