Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 19th January, 2024

The PUNCH: Outrage over the rising insecurity in the country grew on Thursday as stakeholders demanded tough actions by the Federal Government against kidnappers. Those who advised the Federal Government on the kidnapping epidemic included the Supreme Council for Sharia, South-South governors, residents of affected communities, and the National Association of Nigeria Students.

The Guardian: As global mining and metals companies in Davos at the World Economic Forum commit to urgent action to support a nature positive future by 2030 that promotes the health, diversity and resilience of species, ecosystems, and natural processes, national and sub-national governments are still in a quandary on how to check the menace of illegal mining and effectively regulate the sector following Tuesday’s explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Vanguard: PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday, acknowledged that the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy was very tough on Nigerians, and has affected every sector of the economy, including education, but assured that the future remained bright.

The Nation: The Federal Government has charged former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele with obtaining $6.23 million by false pretence. In the amended charge dated January 17 and filed for the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) by Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Emefiele is accused of criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to obtain by false pretence and obtaining money by false pretence.

Daily Trust: There is no respite yet for Nigeria’s currency as naira continues to fall against the US dollar, exchanging at N1,355 at the black market on Thursday, checks by Daily Trust have shown. This was coming five months after the dollar first crossed N1,000 in the black market.

