List Of States Won By APC, PDP After Supreme Court Judgement On Friday

The Supreme Court on Friday, January 19, 2024 delivered final judgements in the governorship election disputes arising from the 2023 general elections in some states of the federation.

The states in which the apex court delivered rulings include Kaduna, Nasarawa, Gombe, Kebbi, Ogun and Delta.

A summary of the judgment shows the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 5 states, while the PDP won one state.

Below are the states declared in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), respectively.

APC

1. Kaduna State

The Supreme Court on Friday declared Uba Sani as the authentic winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna State.

The court’s verdict affirmed an earlier ruling by the court of appeal in Abuja, which, on November 24, 2023, declared Sani as Kaduna State governor.

Naija News understands that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Mohammed Ashiru Isa, had challenged the outcome of the governorship election held in the state on March 18, but their arguments were dismissed by the court.

2. Kebbi State

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has affirmed the victory of Nasir Idris in the March 18, 2023, governorship election in Kebbi State.

In a ruling on Friday, the court dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Aminu Bande, which sought to remove Idris as the elected governor of Kebbi state.

The apex court, in its ruling on Friday, declared that the appeal had no merit.

Uwani Abba-Aji, who delivered the lead judgment, stated that after careful consideration, he concluded that the appeal lacked merit and was therefore dismissed.

3. Gombe State

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Inuwa Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of Gombe State.

A five-member panel of the court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun held that the appeal by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jibrin Barde, lacks merit.

Kekere-Ekun held that the concurrent findings were not shown to be perverse enough to warrant being set aside.

The apex court, therefore, affirmed the verdict of the court of appeal which upheld Yahaya’s victory in the March 18 governorship election.

4. Nasarawa State

The Supreme Court, on Friday, declared Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected Governor of Nasarawa State.

Naija News reports that the apex court took the decision after dismissing the appeal challenging Sule’s victory at the March 18 governorship election.

In a unanimous decision, a five-member panel of the apex court, in its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, held that the appeal against Sule lacked merit.

5. Ogun State

The Supreme Court on Friday, 19th January, 2024, affirmed the election of Dapo Abiodun as Governor of Ogun State.

The apex court dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Oladipo Adebutu, challenging the election of Dapo Abiodun as Governor of Ogun State.

PDP

1. Delta State

The Supreme Court on Friday, declared Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected Governor of Delta State.

The Supreme Court took the decision after dismissing all three appeals challenging Oborevwori’s victory at the March 18 governorship election.

In a unanimous decision, a five-member panel of the apex court, in its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, held that the appeals against Oborevwori lacked merit.