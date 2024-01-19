Supreme Court Affirms Sheriff Oborevwori As Governor Of Delta State

The Supreme Court on Friday, declared Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected Governor of Delta State.

The Supreme Court took the decision after dismissing all three appeals challenging Oborevwori’s victory at the March 18 governorship election.

In a unanimous decision, a five-member panel of the apex court, in its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, held that the appeals against Oborevwori lacked merit.

Naija News reports the court dismissed an appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege, to overturn Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s election.

The Supreme Court concluded that the appellant failed to provide sufficient evidence of over-voting and noncompliance with electoral laws.

The panel also dismissed the appeals filed by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kenneth Gbagi, as well as that of the Labour Party (LP), Ken Pela, against Oborevwori.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to time constraints and the need to address appeals from other states, the justices opted for a summary judgment.