Kwankwaso Promises To Revisit Kano Emirates’ Issue

Former Governor of Kano State and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has stated that the matter concerning the Kano emirates will be reconsidered.

This follows the previous decision by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to divide the Kano emirate into five and subsequently dethrone the then Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

After the New Nigerian Peoples Party secured victory in last year’s election, Kwankwaso stated that the administration led by Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf would reevaluate the dethronement and division of the emirate.

In an interview with selected radio stations in Kano, the NNPP leader reiterated that the matter concerning the Kano emirates would indeed be reexamined.

Kwankwaso stated, “Honestly, it is one of the things that nobody has sat with me to discuss so far, but I am sure we are going to sit and see how to go about it. Is it going to be allowed, demolished, corrected or whatever? It will be revisited, what’s supposed to be done will be done.

“There were a lot of things, and this was a trap. All these things were not done in good faith or intention. It was brought with some bad intentions, which everyone of you here and our listeners are aware of.

“Sometimes you come with things that are good, and they turn out to be bad, while sometimes you bring things that are bad, and they turn out to be good. So, all I know is that I was not consulted as of now, but definitely, we will come to discuss and see what should be done.”

Naija News gathered that after the Supreme Court validated the victory of Governor Yusuf, there were intensified calls for the reinstatement of Sanusi.

Regarding his reinstatement, Sanusi has refrained from making direct comments. However, he accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano of trying to seize power through legal means, unaware that a higher power awaited.

This response came after an interview in which Nasir Gawuna, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, stated that he accepted the Supreme Court’s verdict on the gubernatorial dispute in the state as God’s decision.

But responding to Gawuna’s assertion, the former Central Bank governor said, “We thank Allah, the Almighty and congratulate the people of Kano State. During our last session, we prayed and admonished the judges to do what is right. At last God has given the people of Kano State what they voted for.

“When people vote, any attempt to stifle their choice is a shared injustice. The robbery is not on the winner but the electorate. God would never allow this.

“People participated in an election and lost. Now, they tried to force their way in through corrupt judges. This book we are reading is about accepting destiny, whether good or bad, to accept God’s decision.

“One laughable thing is that after some people were defeated in an election, they went to court to hijack power. At last, in the court, they met Allah in wait. After stopping them from gaining power by force, now they said that they have accepted His decision.

“The best time to accept destiny is after the polls. You know people did not vote for you. You know you lost but made moves to hijack power. It’s too late.

Story continues below advertisement

“God is always on the side of the truth. He may give a tyrant a chance or two, but surely that would be short-lived.”