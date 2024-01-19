Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers, Others In Benue

In a tragic development, Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State has witnessed a deadly attack by gunmen, resulting in the loss of four lives, including two soldiers.

The assailants targeted several communities such as Abugbe, Okokolo, Ugboju, Odugbeho, and Olegobidu, causing panic and destruction.

The violence escalated when the attackers ambushed two soldiers engaged in peacekeeping patrols in the area, leading to their demise. Additionally, two local residents were killed in the onslaught.

This information was confirmed by natives who spoke with Punch, revealing that the aggression had been building up over several days.

Godwin Edo, the lawmaker representing the Agatu state constituency, corroborated these events, lamenting the loss of two villagers in the attacks.

Edo said, “Yes, the attack was from herdsmen, It happened yesterday, (Thursday).

“We had casualties, some were injured and we lost some lives. What happened was there were threats of attacks on some villages, Ocholonya and Ugboju K’ Ugbe for the past six days.

“So those people deserted their place and relocated to Okokolo. So it is in Okokolo that herdsmen came to attack them yesterday, (Thursday). Those are the displaced villages for now.

“We lost about two people so far. A lot of people were injured and we are still monitoring their medication.”

The immediate past Commissioner for Information Culture and Tourism, Mike Inalegwu, said two soldiers were killed and one missing.

Inalegwu said, “Herdsmen came with their militia and fired guns at Okokolo, Ugboju and Akpa making people run away from their villages. So the soldiers were on patrol when they were ambushed by the armed herdsmen.

“The soldiers were stationed at Akpu, my village in front of my house for the past eight years. When they heard of gunshots, they decided to go and find out where the gunshots came from but while they were patrolling, the herdsmen ambushed them.

“They shot their commander, and two others killed. One of the soldiers is missing.”

The Special Adviser to the state governors, Hyacinth Alia On Security and Internal Affairs, Joseph Har, confirmed the attack but said he had no details.

Story continues below advertisement

Har said, “It’s true, there was an attack on Agatu communities yesterday, (Thursday) but I don’t have details for now. However, the deputy governor and security chiefs in the state have gone there for the spot assessment.”