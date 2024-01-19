Gospel Singer, Moses Bliss Met His British Fiancée On Instagram – Pelumi Olajengbesi

Pelumi Olajengbesi, a lawyer to popular Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss, has revealed how the ‘Daddy-wey-dey-pamper’ crooner met his British lawyer fiancee.

Naija News reported that Moses announced the engagement to his fiancee, which took place in London, the United Kingdom, in a post via Instagram on Friday.

Congratulating the singer, Olajengbesi disclosed that his client met his soon-to-be wife on Instagram, a divine connection God affirmed.

He wrote, “Congratulations to my brother, friend, client, and Man of God, Minister @mosesbliss, on his engagement to his beautiful girlfriend.

“Indeed, God is great. Remarkably, Moses recently met his wife on Instagram, a divine connection affirmed by God.

“She is a beautiful, calm British legal practitioner of Ghanaian descent. Wishing them a lifetime of love and joy!”

In other news, Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, and American record producer, ATL Jacob, have gone head-to-head on social media.

Naija News understands that the issue between the duo began after ATL Jacob claimed in a recent podcast that Tems was initially adamant about clearing her sample on Future’s ‘Wait For, U’ which featured her and Drake.

ATL Jacob, who produced the song, claimed that Future had to talk to Drake to use his relationship with Tems to get her to approve the sample.

However, his allegations were greeted with backlash from social media users, with Tems and her manager refuting the claims.

Reacting to the backlash via X, ATL Jacob wrote: “All this negativity coming to me … I got a $100,000 wire transfer for Tems and her team to find me 1 time I spoke negatively about her.”

Story continues below advertisement

Replying, Tems offered the American producer $1 million instead if he would stop “telling lies.”