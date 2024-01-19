Abiodun Dedicates Supreme Court Victory To Ogun Citizens

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has dedicated his Supreme Court triumph to citizens of the state.

Naija News reports that the governor expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court ruling that validated his election in the state’s March 18 governorship poll, stating that the ruling was an evidence that the people of Ogun state gave him the mandate to return as the state governor.

In a unanimous decision on Friday, a five-member panel of the court struck out Oladipupo Adebutu’s appeal. Adebutu was the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the 2023 governorship election.

Adebutu and his party did not present sufficient evidence, according to Justice Tijjani Abubakar, who read the majority ruling.

After ruling on every matter brought up against the appellants, Justice Abubakar declared the appeal to be without merit.

Reacting via his X account, Abiodun expressed gratitude to the people of the state and his political party, the APC.

In the post, Abiodun stated that he went through several rounds of legal battles following his election last year.

He wrote, “I am profoundly grateful to the incredible people of Ogun State, our extraordinary political party, the All Progressives Congress, @OfficialAPCNg, and its dedicated members, as well as other prominent individuals who have supported us unwaveringly.

“We have navigated through numerous stages of the election petition tribunal with success, culminating in the Supreme Court’s ultimate validation of our triumph.

“This confirmation provides undeniable evidence that the citizens of Ogun State bestowed this mandate upon us, entrusting us with the responsibility of creating a more prosperous and harmonious society for all. We embrace this weighty duty and vow to fulfil it diligently.”