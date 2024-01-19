35% Of NSCDC, Fire Service, Other Recruitments Will Be Allocated To Women – FG Declares

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government has announced revised guidelines for recruitment into the Civil Defence, Fire, Correctional, and Immigration Services.

According to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, moving forward, 35 per cent of the recruitment slots will be allocated to women.

The Minister disclosed this on Friday at the conclusion of the meeting of the Board of the Civil Defence, Fire, Correctional, and Immigration Services in Abuja.

He noted that the allocation of 35 per cent slots to women aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tunji-Ojo, represented by the Secretary of the Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, stated that the ongoing recruitment process for the Federal Fire Service will adhere to the new guidelines, which prioritize professionalism, gender mainstreaming, and the principles of Federal Character.

“The federal government through the Board has approved the review of the guidelines for recruitment into, and promotion in all the four Services under the Ministry of Interior.

“The development also comes with the modernisation of the operations of the Nigeria Immigration Service. The modernisation is going to be all-encompassing, training, recruitment, promotion, professionalism and capacity building and deployment of cutting-edge technologies,” Tunji-Ojo.

Nigerians who are interested in applying are advised by him to avoid dealing with scammers, as the government is already aware of certain individuals who are soliciting money for recruitment into the Fire Service.

“This is to appeal to Nigerians not to patronise scammers. Anybody asking you to pay money to be recruited into any of the agencies is a scammer. We are aware of their activities and we will go after them,” the Minister added.