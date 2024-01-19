Nigerian Army Begins Direct Short Service Recruitment – [See How To Apply]

The Nigerian Army has officially declared its recruitment portal open for the online application process for the 2024 Direct Short Service Commission Course.

In a statement released via its various social media pages on Friday, January 19, the Nigerian Army mentioned that the application period will conclude on February 23.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to visit the recruitment portal for further details.

The post emphasized that the application is accessible to both civilians and current military personnel. However, it clarified that only military personnel who have been sponsored by civil institutions by any of the Services of the Nigerian Armed Forces will be taken into consideration.

The terse statement reads: “This is to inform the general public that the online application for Direct Short Service Commission Course 28/2024 has commenced. All applications must be submitted online not later than 23 February 2024. Visit http://recruitment.army.mil.ng.

“Application Is Free. The DSSC is open to both civilians and serving military personnel. Only serving military personnel sponsored to civil institutions by any of the Services of the Nigerian Armed Forces shall be considered.”

Requirements For Application

All applicants must satisfy the following conditions:

Be a Nigerian as defined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Be a male or female between the ages of 20 and 30 years. Medical consultants could be between 25 – 40 years of age by April 2024.

Be medically, mentally, and physically fit according to NA standards.

Be recommended and attested to his/her good character by at least 2 recognizable referees who are either a Local Government Chairman/Secretary or an officer of the Armed Forces not below the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and equivalent or an Assistant Commissioner of Police and above who must hail from the applicant’s state of origin. Passport photographs of referees must be affixed to the letter of attestation.

Applicants must submit a letter of Attestation from their former institutions.

Measure in height at least 1.68m (for males) and 1.65m (for females).

Must not have been convicted by any court of law. Military personnel applying must be free from any disciplinary case and endorsed by the applicant’s Commanding Officer/Commander.

Possess at least a first degree with not less than Second Class Lower Division or HND (where applicable) of not less than Lower Credit from any accredited institution of learning.

Possess a valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, Hospital, or Local Government Council or a valid age declaration.

Possess a valid certificate of state of origin.

Applicants must possess an NYSC discharge certificate or valid exemption certificate as appropriate.

Graduates with professional qualifications must be duly registered by relevant regulating bodies recognized by Nigerian Laws at the commencement of cadet training.

Only Post-secondary academic credentials obtained from 2014 to date will be considered.

Applicants must present valid contact addresses and telephone numbers of parents/guardians and Next of Kin as appropriate.

Candidates must not have any bodily inscriptions or tattoos.

Candidates must tender all original copies of educational certificates (primary to Post-secondary).

Service personnel must present valid military identity cards and letters of recommendation by their Commanding Officers/Commanders. They must also present valid letter(s) of Service sponsorship to tertiary academic institutions (where applicable). Additionally, they must have served for a period of not less than 5 years.

Candidates must not belong to any cult/society/fraternity.

Candidates with the ability to swim will have an added advantage.

How To Apply

As stated in the announcement, all eligible and interested applicants are to submit their details online free of charge from 19 January 2024 to 23 February 2024.

Method of Application