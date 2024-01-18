VIDEOS: Okocha, Gusau, Ambode Visit Super Eagles’ AFCON Camp

Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode and former Nigerian professional footballer, Augustine Azuka, popularly known as Jay-Jay Okocha, were at the Super Eagles camp in Cote d’Ivoire to show solidarity for the Nigerian team ahead of their next African Cup of Nation (AFCON) match.

Also on the visiting team was the president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau.

In his remark, Ambode wished the Super Eagles victory in their match on Thursday (today) against the host, Ivory Coast.

The former governor said irrespective of the outcome of the match, they are still Nigerians and will continue to drum support for the home team.

In a short video clip viral on the internet, Jay Jay Okocha was seen exchanging pleasantries with the squad and team officials.

See the video clip below.

Earlier, former Arsenal and Manchester City player, Emmanuel Adebayor, visited the hotel where Nigeria’s national men’s football team, the Super Eagles, are lodged at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

Naija News reports that the Nigeria team is scheduled to take on hosts, Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) in a Group A encounter at the Alassanne Quattara Stadium on Thursday (today).

Speaking, however, ahead of the encounter, Adebayor expressed optimism that Napoli star striker Victor Osimhen will make the difference for the Super Eagles against Ivory Coast today.

It could be recalled that Osimhen scored in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea last Sunday. Though Osimhen was wasteful during the encounter.

Adebayor has, however, backed the Napoli hitman to make the difference for the Super Eagles against the Elephants today.

“I’m here in the Super Eagles hotel to support the team and offer my support to Osimhen.

“He is doing well and is a pride to our continent. We all must rally round him to give him our support,” the Togolese former professional footballer said.