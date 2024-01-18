Tinubu Govt Approves N9 Billion Life Assurance For Workers

The President Bola Tinubu-led administration has approved the payment of renewal fees for the Group Life Assurance for federal government workers.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this while speaking to journalists on Wednesday at the end of the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of the year at the State House in Abuja.

Idris said the president approved about N9.6 billion for 12 local insurance firms to cover federal workers in the event of unforeseen circumstances in their duties.

The minister stated that in the event of death or severe injury to any worker, they could resort to the insurance scheme so that their families would not have to suffer.

Idris added that the approval was part of the administration’s determination to accord all its workers the needed reward to improve efficiency, productivity and service delivery to Nigerians.

He said: “There are about 12 insurance companies involved. It’s a normal annual cover that insurance companies give workers.

“So, in the event of death or severe injury, they can resort to and so that their families would not have to suffer.”