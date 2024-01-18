Nnamdi Kanu: We Will Take Strong Action Over Failure Of Supreme Court To Release CTC – Aloy Ejimakor

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) has said that he would take action against the refusal of the Supreme Court to release the Certified True Copies of the judgment to proceed with the trial of his client.

The lawyer stated this on Thursday via his X account shortly after his visit to Kanu at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

Ejimakor said that the issue was discussed with the IPOB leader in the company of his brother, Prince Emma Kanu.

He wrote, “I’ve exited today’s meeting with #MNK in the company of Prince Emma Kanu & Barr Nnaemeka. The theme of our discussions centered on the persisting failure of the Supreme Court to certify its judgment & transmit the case file to the High Court. We shall take strong actions.”

On Wednesday, Ejimakor had complained about the delay of the CTC in a statement released saying, “the failure to release the said CTC is a flagrant violation of the Constitution that entitles Nnamdi Kanu to be issued copies of the judgement within seven days of the delivery of the judgement on 15th December 2023. It is a fundamental right and thus enforceable.”