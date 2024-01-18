Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 18th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 18th January 2024.

The PUNCH: Residents of Adeyi Avenue in Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State, have blamed Malian illegal miners for the explosion that rocked the ancient city on Tuesday night. The explosion left at least three persons dead, scores of others injured, and property worth billions of naira destroyed.

The Guardian: As victims count their losses from Tuesday’s explosion that shattered the serenity of Ibadan metropolis, there has been renewed calls for the review of activities of illegal miners in the country to checkmate the menace, particularly preventing the recurrence of such explosion.

Vanguard: The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, yesterday commenced confidence-building visits to area councils in the territory, declaring that security agencies would, henceforth, make it hot for bandits.

The Nation: The scale of destruction from the massive explosion in Bodija, a highbrow area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, came to light yesterday. Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who ruled out terrorism, gave the cause of the disaster as explosives stored by illegal miners in a building.

