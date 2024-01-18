Ibadan Explosion: Illegal Miners Who Stored Explosives At Home Are Foreigners – Residents

Malian illegal miners have been blamed by residents of Adeyi Avenue in Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State, for the explosion that rocked the ancient city on Tuesday night.

Naija News reported that at least three persons have been confirmed dead and over 80 were injured in the explosion which also destroyed several buildings, vehicles, and other property.

In an interview with journalists in Ibadan on Wednesday, a resident of Adeyi Avenue, who simply identified himself as Apa, said there were no illegal mining sites in the area.

He, however, blamed illegal miners from Mali, who lived in the area for the explosion, stating that the foreigners stored explosives and dynamite at home.

Apa said his neighbour agreed with him that the explosion was caused by explosive materials, which the Malians used for illegal mining.

He, therefore, asked the Federal Government to send illegal miners out of the country to avoid future occurrencs.

Recounting his experience, he said, “When I called my neighbour, she said, ‘You remember those Malians?’ There must be equipment they’re using for doing their mining work that must have exploded, and that equipment is not a cheap material. It’s something that’s very heavy.

“If the explosion had happened in Odogbo barracks, then one would say yes, they have all sorts of things there. That thing is not supposed to be kept in this type of environment. And wherever such equipment is kept, it must be under-regulated humidity. Maybe the temperature would have triggered it, and that’s my own suspicion.

“There is nothing like illegal mining here. It’s miners that live here that brought the equipment and they are Malians.”