Ex-Atiku Spokesperson, Segun Showunmi Visits Buhari In Daura (Photos)

An ex-spokesperson to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Segun Showunmi, has visited former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that Showunmi visited Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, on Thursday.

Below are pictures from the visit.

Why I Visited Buhari – Showunmi

Speaking about the visit, Showunmi explained via his account on the X platform that he asked the former President four significant questions during the visit.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said he felt so proud of Buhari’s efforts and huge belief in Nigeria.

“I spent the day with Baba Mai Gaskiya Former President Mohammedu Buhari (GCFR) in his country home Daura. I asked him 4 questions of great significance and I left so proud of his efforts and huge belief in our Country. This is man is the Wali of Nigeria. And I am Sarki Gaskiya,” he wrote.

‘Tinubu’s Govt Is Confused After Winning Election Through Manipulations’ – Segun Showunmi

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate during the last presidential election, President Bola Tinubu, are confused about governance after manipulating the outcome of the poll.

Naija News reports that the former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation spoke at the sidelines of the end-of-the-year party organised by the party in Ogun State in December 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the confusion in Tinubu’s government is the reason for the country’s current hardship and insecurity.