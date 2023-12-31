‘Tinubu’s Govt Is Confused After Winning Election Through Manipulations’ – Segun Showunmi

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate during the last presidential election, President Bola Tinubu, are confused about governance after manipulating the outcome of the poll.

Naija News reports that the former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation spoke at the sidelines of the end-of-the-year party organised by the party in Ogun State on Saturday.

He said the confusion in Tinubu’s government is the reason for the country’s current hardship and insecurity.

He said, “The APC has manipulated, and they are now confused. Everything is not working. Life is now really unbearable. The cost of living is too high. Inflation is too high. People are just generally feeling unhappy; they can’t manage exchange rates. They can’t manage the naira. Every day, we hear stories of people getting killed, and they have not been able to do anything.

“They have compacted themselves in a party of poverty, a party where they only go for condolences, a focus-less and directionless group.”

Showunmi also commented on the return of the PDP candidate in the last election, Ladi Adebutu, who was accused of fleeing the country over allegations of vote buying during the 18th March gubernatorial election.

He lauded Adebutu for presenting himself at the state police headquarters, stressing that everything is in the past.

Showunmi, however, accused the APC of attempting to intimidate the PDP, insisting that his party cannot be cowed.

He added, “It is difficult for opponents in Nigeria, and the ones that are in charge of the country now will go to any length or spare no expense to make life harder for the opponents. So what we have come here to do today is in solidarity with our party and the flag bearer during the last election in Ogun state, to say that nothing about the rumours going around is true. Thank God he has also presented himself before the police and all that is now in the past.

“But, suffice to say that democracy can not thrive under an atmosphere of bullying, within 16 years that the PDP was in charge of this country, I don’t remember us bullying the opposition, and they had better stop bullying the opposition. We are not the kind of people that can be bullied or cawed.”