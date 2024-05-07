‘I Will Expose You’ – Harrysong Threatens Someone Who Used ‘Juju’ And ‘Witchcraft’ To Enter His Life

Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, better known as Harrysong, has threatened to expose an unidentified person for tearing down his beautiful world.

Naija News reports that the ‘Samankwe’ crooner, in a post via his Instagram story, claimed that the person entered his peaceful life with ‘juju, charm and witchcraft’.

He questioned how much of a threat he was to their devilish kingdom, threatening to expose the person because the world deserves to know the truth.

He wrote, “You played me, forced yourself into my peaceful, beautifully and blessed world with your juju, charm and witchcraft, only to tear it down.

“Is that how much of a threat I am to your evil devilish kingdom? Jesus Christ. The world deserves to know the truth about you. I’ll expose you.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, recently slammed Harrysong over his marriage crisis and the treatment meted out to his wife, Alexer.

Naija News reported that Alexer, in a recent interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, opened up on her husband’s series of cheating and experiences in their marriage.

The singer’s wife claimed that Harrysong had always told her he never loved her but married her out of pity.

She said the cheating of the ‘Reggae Blues’ hitmaker was becoming too much and had undergone countless treatments for infection.

According to her, Harrysong wanted a male child, which always caused friction between them.

Reacting, Etinosa, in a post on Instagram, recalled her past failed marriage, stating that she got married to a monster at the age of 2022.

The movie star stated that men sought younger ladies in their 20s to marry because they believe they could easily bully them.