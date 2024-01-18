Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Sharia Council Emerge

The Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN) has commended President Bola Tinubu for taking hard decisions in the interest of the country.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with the president in Abuja on Thursday, the council’s vice-president, Bashir Umar, said Tinubu should hasten to ameliorate the hardship faced by Nigerians.

Umar said the same faith ticket on which Tinubu rode to victory in the 2023 polls has “fallen short of expectations”.

He said: “We request that he expedite action to cushion the effect of the hard economic decisions that were taken and also to request that he brings out everything that is in the arsenal to face the problem of insecurity and to also achieve food security.

“We are here today as a courtesy call to the president and to show our solidarity and commendation for the hard decisions he is taking for the country.

“We also submitted to him, the communique of our just concluded conference which brought about Islamic scholars and academics, intellectuals and civil society organisations to make a post mortem of 2023 elections in order to create a consensus and the way forward.”

President Tinubu also received the Communique issued by the Council presented by a delegation of the SCSN led by its President, Sheikh Abdur-Rasheed Hadiyyatullah, at the State House Council Chambers.