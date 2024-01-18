Adebayo Fumes Over Insecurity, Claims Govt Is Responsible For The Situation

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential elections, Adewole Adebayo has berated the Federal Government over the upsurge in banditry and kidnapping in some parts of the country, particulary in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja

He lamented that the government has failed in its primary responsibility of protecting the country.

Adebayo shared his grievances via his X account on Wednesday.

He insisted that it is the duty of the government to stop criminality and protect lives and property of the citizens.

He noted that the government must come up with ways to put an end to the dreadful menance.

He said: “As we bemoan and dread bandits and kidnappers, we must bemoan and suspect our government more. It is the duty of the government to stop criminality.”

Speaking further, Adebayo asserted that if indeed President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) were ready to stop insecurity in the country, they would do what needs to be done.

Story continues below advertisement

“If @officialABAT, @NuhuRibadu, @PoliceNG and @OfficialDSSNG want to end kidnapping today, they have all it takes. Government is in on it,” he added.