Why I Will Not Join APC Despite Losing 2023 Election – SDP Presidential Candidate

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has revealed his political stand after defeat at the 2023 elections.

Naija News reports that Adebayo, during a recent interview with Daily Sun, said he would remain in the opposition party and criticize the errors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The presidential candidate maintained that his party would keep working to give Nigerians alternatives to avoid people running to the ruling party.

He maintained that his frustration with the outcome of the 2023 election would not force him to join APC because he disagreed with their policies.

He said, “What stands for me is to make sure that the government gets full and maximum support of the citizens, and at the same time, we give them criticisms regarding so many errors they are committing, as you can see now. It’s one error or the other every day. We criticise them to correct those errors. And we organise our people to have a culture of democracy. That is why we work very hard in Kogi and other states.

“We will keep working to ensure we give our people an alternative. We must not be demoralised in the opposition, whereby everybody will run towards the ruling party. What will I do now with all the frustration? Will I go and join APC, which I don’t agree with, because 99.9 percent of their policies I don’t agree with? I won’t. So, we will continue to be where we are in the opposition, but we will continue to be loyal to the country and respectful to the government and then ensure that the system works. That is all I am about now.”

Adebayo also berated the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) for the poor conduct of last Saturday’s off-cycle elections in Imo Bayelsa and Kogi states, particularly in Kogi, calling for the review of the Kogi election within seven days.