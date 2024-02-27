Economic Hardship: You Are Misinformed – Adebayo Tackles Atiku Over Call For Adoption Of Argentina Model

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Adewole Adebayo, has condemned the call for President Bola Tinubu to introduce Argentina’s economic model to address the economic hardship currently facing Nigeria.

Naija News recalls that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had recently advised Tinubu to adopt Argentina’s economic model to tackle the current economic crisis in the country.

Reacting to the Waziri’s submission via a statement, Adebayo insisted that it was wrong to compare Nigeria’s situation with that of Argentina, insisting that the economic hardship in Argentina is worse.

He argued that Atiku was misinformed.

The SDP chieftain explained that the Argentines are complaining every day, adding that they have had the worst economic performance since 1980.

According to him, “I can say Vice President Atiku Abubakar may be well-intentioned but he is misinformed. It is an error. If you look at the situation in Argentina, we may get to that position. I hope we don’t but we are travelling in that direction, just that they are ahead of us in terms of misery.

“They have one month of 512 percent inflation. I don’t know if economists can understand the temperature of 512 percent. They have lost virtually all their wealth. The person there now is from the Austrian school of thought.

“The Argentines are complaining every day as they have had the worst economic performance since 1980. I am not saying we should not criticise the non-performing government of President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but you do not say that somebody complaining of too much sun should be put in the oven; that’s not the way to solve the problem.

“These policies are not working, and unfortunately, Nigerians have voted for the policies. We voted for the policies either because we didn’t pay attention or we didn’t understand the implications of the policies.

“When you decided to vote for a government that said it would remove subsidies from day one, which was what President Tinubu, Atiku and Obi said, what do you expect? We didn’t listen to them; people thought they have experience, and maybe, they are more realistic than us.

“So, they voted that way. Any of them that formed the government and adopted any of these policies will have at the minimum, what we are experiencing now or even worse. These policies are not good, not because of the parties announcing them, but because structurally they are not suitable for us.”