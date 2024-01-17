Tinubu Presides Over First FEC meeting In 2024

President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of the year 2024.

Naija News reports that the meeting is taking place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting, which commenced at around 12:50 pm on Wednesday, January 17, is being attended by all members of the cabinet.

Some of those in attendance are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan; the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; and National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Others who attended the FEC meeting, which usually takes place on Mondays under the Tinubu administration, are ministers and heads of parastatals.

The FEC is a constitutional institution where ministers discuss and endorse government policies, with the President serving as the Chairman and the Vice President as the Vice Chairman.

At the August 29 FEC meeting, Tinubu unveiled an eight-point agenda to revive the country’s ailing economy.

President Tinubu had said that the eight-point agenda was based on eight priority areas, with identified targets that would be delivered in the next three years.