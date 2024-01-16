Tinubu Meets Service Chiefs In Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with service chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting is not yet known, but it was gathered that the president summoned the security chiefs concerning the growing cases of banditry attacks in the nation’s capital.

On January 5, gunmen raided a community in the Bwari area council of Abuja and abducted ten people, including a family of six sisters.

On Sunday, the abductors killed Nabeeha, one of the six sisters, purportedly as a warning to the family for failing to pay the ransom of N60 million.

Following the development, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, held a meeting with heads of security agencies in Abuja.

There Will Be Hard Decisions But Be Patient With Tinubu – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with Bola Tinubu’s Government.

The former president stated that some hard decisions will be made by the Tinubu government, calling on Nigerians to support the administration.

Buhari made this call during the presentation of a book titled, ‘Working with Buhari,’ written by the former Special Adviser to President Muhammdu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Speaking further, Buhari apologised to people at the receiving end of some painful decisions made by his administration.