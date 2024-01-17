Those Calling Buhari Religious Bigot, Nepotist Don’t Know Him – Adesina

A former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has said his ex-principal, Muhammadu Buhari, is neither a religious bigot nor a nepotist.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Adesina stated that those who gave Buhari the negative labels do not know him at all.

Adesina stated that former President Buhari would never seek to impose his own religion on you and would respect his neighbour’s religion.

The former presidential spokesman described Buhari as a patriot who loves Nigeria dearly and a fair-minded man.

He said, “Those who call him nepotist, those who call him bigot don’t know him, a man who will never seek to impose his own religion on you and will respect your own religion.

“I devoted a good part of my book to that. When my mother died in 2013, I invited him to the Commendation Service in Lagos, he was not President then, he flown all the way from Kaduna to Lagos to attend a Christian programme. He stayed throughout.

“Yet, some people will say he is a religious bigot. A bigot will never enter a worship house that is not his own religion. And they say he is a nepotist, I have never seen it.”

He said this hours after the launch of the book, ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023)’ which was graced by Buhari, President Bola Tinubu, ex-Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, and many other dignitaries.

Speaking on his motivation for writing the book, Adesina said, “A lot of people have different perspectives, different narratives about President Muhammadu Buhari depending on what they think they know and what they think they were exposed to about him.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s why I thought the book was necessary so that they would know the real and the true Muhammadu Buhari.”