Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 17th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 17th January 2024.

The PUNCH: Members of the Middle-Belt Youth Forum will on Wednesday (today) in Abuja protest the rising cases of kidnapping in the region and the insecurity that has ravaged parts of the country. This is coming against the backdrop of the arrest of 10 suspected bandits by the military.

Guardian: Fresh crises are brewing over Shell’s planned exit from the onshore segment of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry while Nigerian firms scout $4.5 billion to buy out the assets of the company and those of ExxonMobil and Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC).

Vanguard: DISTURBED by the rising wave of insecurity in the country, President Bola Tinubu said, yesterday, he would not rest until all vestiges of darkness such as Boko Haram terrorists, Ansaru militants, bandits and kidnapping gangs were stamped out.

The Nation: There was a raft of security meetings yesterday, following the spike in kidnapping and banditry in the last few weeks. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu summoned the Service chiefs to an emergency meeting in Abuja.

Daily Trust: Barely eight months after its predecessor commissioned a massive edifice, the current management of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has earmarked the sum of N31.915 billion in the 2024 budget for the construction of new buildings.

