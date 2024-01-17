NDLEA Raids Edo Communities, Destroys 46 Hemp Farms

No fewer than forty-six (46) Indian hemp farms were reportedly destroyed in Edo State by the State chapter of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Naija News reports that the State Command of the agency, Buba Wakawa, disclosed this to journalists during a press briefing on Tuesday in Benin, the state capital.

Wakawa noted that the destruction of the farms was part of the agency’s significant accomplishments in 2023.

These farms, spanning a total area of 50.4984251 hectares, were destroyed across the three senatorial districts of Edo State.

Additionally, the commander shared that the agency successfully confiscated 17.955 tonnes of hemp and other psychotropic substances during the same period.

Barely a week ago, the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, says an enhanced forensic laboratory will boost operating standards and increase the agency’s efficiency in combating substance misuse and illicit drug trafficking throughout Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Marwa stated this in Lagos at the reopening of the forensic laboratory.

Marwa emphasized the tremendous progress the lab has made with the assistance of the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

He praised the implementation of the initiative, which was facilitated by INL and carried out by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. She recognized the critical role that cutting-edge forensic laboratories play in fruitful drug investigations.

The Director of Media and Advocacy for the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, who represented the agency’s boss, emphasized the significance of cutting-edge forensic labs to the nation’s effective war on illicit substances.

The NDLEA boss said, “With this facility, we are now anticipating the provision of state-of-the-art analytical equipment, which will enhance optimal performance in line with standard operational laboratory procedures and best practices, which, in turn, will enhance evidence-based analytical processes in our forensic analysis.

“Everyone who knows how pivotal a forensic laboratory is to drug investigations will share my sentiment. The forensic laboratory plays a critical role in the identification of drug exhibits, in the investigation of illicit drug manufacturing and in the dismantling of clandestine laboratories. Ultimately, it reinforces the criminal justice system.

“Given the current situation of illicit drugs in Nigeria, a forensic laboratory is a sine qua non for any meaningful effort to stymie the problem.”