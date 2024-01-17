N’Assembly Raises Works Ministry Budget To Over N1tn

The amount allotted to the Ministry of Works in the 2024 budget has been increased by the National Assembly to N1.03 trillion from N657.3 billion.

This is an increase of N373 billion, ( 56.7%), over the initial amount stated in the appropriations law. Furthermore, it is also a (65.4%) increase over the sum allocated in the budget for 2023.

Naija News reports that a copy of the approved budget obtained by Punch Newspaper indicated that the rise was caused by the government’s decision to increase its capital budget from N617.9 billion to N987.3 billion.

The ministry is in charge of maintaining and repairing more than 33,000 kilometers of federal government roads nationwide.

A review of the document revealed that a number of major projects had been added to the approved budget.

As per the document, N94.83 billion was approved for the construction of Lafia Road and the dualization of 9th Mile (Enugu) Otukpo-Makurdi (Keffi Phase Ii) road project.

Additionally, N15 billion was approved for the construction of Ota-Idiroko Road Sections 1 through 3, N4 billion for the construction of Iyin-Ilawe Ekiti Road Sections 1 through 3, and N13.5 billion for the rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Road Sections 2 and 4.

Additionally, the government granted N22.750 billion for the Benin-Ilesha road to be dualized, N10.1 billion for the Malando-Garin-Baka-Ngaski-Wara road in Kebbi State, and N11 billion for the Koko-Besse-Zaria-Kala Kala route in Kebbi State.

It is anticipated that the dualization of the Aba-Ikot Ekpene road will cost N3.75,5 billion. The Iganmu bridge repair will cost N1.21 billion, while the Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Section maintenance will cost N2 billion.

Other projects include the N10.7 billion dualization and construction of the Kano-Kwanar Dauja Hadejia road, the N12.3 billion reconstruction of the Amasiri-Uburu-Mpu-Ishiagu road, and the N5.1 billion installation of culverts and drains in South-West flood-prone districts.