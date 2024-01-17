How UK Returnee Died In Ibadan Explosion

A returnee of the United Kingdom has been identified as one of the victims who died in the explosion that occurred in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday night.

Naija News reported that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in a statement, confirmed that two people died in the tragic incident and 77 persons sustained injuries.

However, the National Emergency Management Agency said no specific number can be given to the casualties.

An eyewitness, Ayode Jajaye, a resident of the Housing Estate at Adeyi Avenue, Bodija, in a video circulating on social media, said a man who returned from the UK barely a week ago died in the explosion.

According to him, the UK returnee was the son of one of the landlords.

Speaking further on the casualties and damages, Jajaye called Governor Makinde to investigate the incident.

He said: “Look at the guy that just died, he just came from the UK about a week ago. He’s a son to a landlord in this estate.

“My conclusion is that the government should investigate this situation. The casualties are too much; look at the damages, we can’t just look away. There are so many collateral damages that have happened.”

Meanwhile, Makinde had attributed the incident to illegal miners, saying investigation was ongoing.