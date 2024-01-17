Ibadan Explosion: Makinde Sets Up Emergency Situation Hub

The deadly explosion that occurred last night in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, has prompted Governor Seyi Makinde’s government to establish an Emergency Situation Hub.

The hub, Naija News understands, will serve as a central location for collecting information and coordinating the management of victims affected by the incident.

According to the statement from the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, individuals who have been affected can visit the Housing Corporation premises in Bodija, Ibadan.

The Deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal, is expected to oversee the operations of the situation hub.

Oyelade urged victims to provide verifiable evidence of their losses and seek clarification regarding government intervention.

He stated that the government has arranged temporary accommodation for those who have been displaced and will cover the hospital expenses of the injured individuals.

Naija News learnt that many victims have already registered at the hub and are receiving assistance from emergency and disaster experts.

Reports revealed that the state government is actively investigating the cause of the explosion with the help of security personnel.

The commissioner said that as a result of new evidence, the government is interrogating certain leads that suggest the storage of explosives by illegal miners residing in the area.

Earlier, during his visit to the scene last night, Governor Makinde implored residents of Oyo State to be more sensitive to the goings-on in their environment.

“If you see something, say something”, the Governor emphasized.

Prince Oyelade said the explosion affected some structures of Ministries, Departments and Agencies at the State Secretariat.

He said the impact and venom of the explosion was felt about 15 km apart.