Gov Makinde’s Political Opponent, Folarin Reacts To Deadly Explosion In Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde‘s major political opponent in the last governorship election in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, has reacted to the deadly explosion that rocked Ibadan, the state capital, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, Folarin, alongside the House of Representatives Member representing Ibadan South-East/North-East Federal Constituency, Abass Adigun, expressed condolences to the victims of the Ibadan explosion.

Naija News reports that Folarin, former senate leader, contested the 2023 governorship election on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

However, Folarin and Adigun have expressed deep sorrow regarding the tragic incident in the capital city of Oyo Stat.

In the statement issued through his media aide, Folarin extended his sympathies to those who lost their loved ones and also expressed his solidarity with those who sustained injuries.

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to a deadly explosion that rocked some areas of Ibadan on Tuesday night. I reliably gathered that lives were lost, several were injured, and property worth billions of Naira were lost as a result of the explosion.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and other victims of the deadly explosion. I also sympathise with the people and Oyo State Government over the tragic incident.

“I urge for calm among the residents of the affected areas while we await the outcome of the constituted authorities’ full investigations into the remote and immediate cause of the explosion.”

“I pray to Almighty God to comfort all those affected, directly and indirectly.”

On his part, Reps Member, Abass Adigun, popularly known as Agboworin, praised the prompt intervention of the state government when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Agboworin, who serves as the Chairman of the Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, expressed his astonishment at the extent of damage caused by the explosion. He emphasized that the explosion was a result of negligence on the part of illegal miners who had stored explosive devices in their homes.

Furthermore, he lauded the governor’s dedication not only in assuring that the government would cover the medical expenses of all victims, but also in providing temporary housing for those whose residences were affected.

He expressed his optimism that such a calamity would never happen again in the city or the entire state.

“It is with shock and sadness that I received the news of the explosion incident, which claimed the lives of some residents and got many injured on Oyeleye Street in the Adeyi Avenue area of Ibadan.

“I am particularly impressed by the action of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, who ensured there was immediate intervention by deploying all relevant and security agencies within the state to carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations as touching the incident.

“While I sympathise with the State government over this incident, which has claimed many lives, I want to equally commiserate with the residents. More so, I empathise with business owners whose structures were also affected and commiserate with families who have lost their loved ones and properties to the devastating occurrence,” the lawmaker said.

Earlier, Governor Makinde confirmed that two people lost their lives in the recent explosion that occurred on Tuesday night at Dejo Oyeleye Street, Bodija area of Ibadan.

Speaking to journalists, Governor Makinde also mentioned that the explosion resulted in 77 injuries and was caused by illegal miners who stored explosive devices in a residential building.

Makinde said, “We visited the scene of the explosion, which occurred at about 7.44 pm yesterday, January 16 2024, in Bodija, Ibadan.

“This unfortunate incident resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity and also affected properties.”

Makinde emphasized the state government’s swift response, noting that first responders and relevant agencies were immediately deployed to conduct search and rescue operations.

He assured that these efforts would continue throughout the night to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.

The governor revealed that preliminary investigations by security agencies pointed to illegal mining activities as the cause of the explosion.

“Illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast,” he explained.

Governor Makinde affirmed that investigations are ongoing and promised that those responsible for this tragedy would face legal consequences.