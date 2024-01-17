DSVA Reacts As Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Death In Lagos

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has announced the arrest of a man who allegedly battered his pregnant wife till she died.

The agency revealed that the traumatic event happened in the Ketu area of Lagos, where the husband is alleged to have been consistently subjecting his late pregnant wife to physical abuse.

The executive secretary of the agency, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, revealed in a statement issued on Wednesday that the incident was reported at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to her, the complainant alleged that the woman, who was seven months pregnant, passed away after experiencing body pains.

Despite the woman’s efforts to seek help by reporting the case of “domestic abuse” to the husband’s family, no action was taken to put an end to the violence, the agency noted.

“The unfortunate incident happened in the Ketu area of Lagos where It was alleged that her husband had serially abused her physically and otherwise,” the statement reads.

It added: “The last incident allegedly happened at midnight today, 16th January 2023, which resulted in her death.

“It was also revealed that one of the family members confirmed that the deceased had repeatedly reported physical abuse to the husband’s family members. Unfortunately, nothing was done to address the issue.”

The executive secretary announced that the husband had been apprehended and urged the general public to report any similar incidents to the organization.

“Upon the receipt of the case, field officers from the agency incident the case at the nearest police station where the investigation commenced immediately,” she added.

“The alleged perpetrator has been apprehended and is currently in police custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

“We sympathize with the departed and use this medium to reiterate the fact that every domestic violence is truly a potential murder case”.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we remain steadfast in our resolve to ensure SGBV menace is reduced to the barest minimum, We encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to please break the culture of silence, to know that we believe them, even as they are encouraged to speak up and report to authorities such as the DSVA either via the toll-free line 08000 333 333 or at Novel House, Plot 3, Otunba Jobi Fele Way, Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja,” the statement added.