Video: Each Time I Watch The News I See Nigerians In Pain – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has pleaded with Nigerians to endure the hardship brought upon the country due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

He promised that things would get better with time, Naija News understands.

The President gave the assurance in Imo state where he attended the inauguration of the state governor, Hope Uzodinma for a second term on Monday, January 15.

Tinubu explained that he watches the news and see the pain people are going through due to the removal of subsidy.

Speaking to guests at the inauguration, the President said, “You have gone through twists and turns of democracy, You have been through some aspects of hard decisions.

“Each time I watch the news and see one pain or the order associated with the removal of subsidy, just remember that among you, your families are pregnant people . The day of birth is the day of pain. You go through the labour pain, When you hear the voice of the baby, your pains are gone and your are relieved. Nigeria is at it.”

