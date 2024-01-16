Under Buhari’s Leadership, Protesters, Journalists Experience Threats and Intimidation – Global Rights

An international organisation dedicated to human rights, Global Rights, has asserted that during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari, there were instances of either threatening or intimidating protesters and journalists.

According to the organisation, the Buhari administration purportedly engaged in vigorous attempts to hinder access to information, restrict freedom of expression, and oversee the reasons and manner citizens gathered.

In its report titled, “Shege! A scorecard on the Buhari administration’s impact on Nigeria’s civic space“, published on January 13, 2024, Global Rights claimed that throughout the eight-year term of President Buhari’s administration, Nigeria experienced a significant deterioration in all aspects of civic space and fundamental freedoms.

The report noted, “The administration was characterised by a suspicious relationship with the media, a frosty relationship with civil society organisations, and a clear desire to control access to information, curtail freedom of expression, and monitor how and for what purposes citizens assembled.”

The organisation further highlighted the administration’s various legislative efforts concerning civic space. Emphasising that had these attempts become law, Nigeria would likely have become one of the most restrictive democracies worldwide.

The report disclosed that a minimum of 69 protesters lost their lives under the leadership of President Buhari.

The organisation contended that 250 protesters and 189 journalists faced arrest, detention, or harassment during the tenure of the former president.

Likewise, the Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Auwal Rafsanjani, stated that under Buhari’s leadership, there were numerous instances of unlawful arrests and detentions targeting journalists and civil society activists.

“Do not let us forget the atrocities committed against the Shiite.

“Buhari also came up with legal frameworks to gag the civil society,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

He advised President Bola Tinubu not to follow a similar course, emphasising the importance of peaceful coexistence and the country’s development.