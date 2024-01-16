Tragedy As Truck Crushes Kwara Poly Student To Death, Others Severely Injured

A truck conveying laterite at the Sango roundabout area on Tuesday, crushed a student of the Institute of Technology (IOT) Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, to death, leaving two others with severe injuries.

Naija News learnt that the three students were on a motorcycle to receive lectures in school when the tragedy occurred.

The truck driver heading towards Maraba from Sango was said to have suddenly lost control while approaching the roundabout and hit a vehicle in front, which hit the motorcycle, conveying the three students.

The deceased reportedly hit his forehead on the road pavement and died instantly, while the other two who sustained severe injuries were rushed to the hospital.

The spokesperson of Kwara State Police Command, ASP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said that the driver of the truck had been detained by the police at the ‘A’ Division, Challenge, Ilorin, while the truck had been confiscated.

She said, “It’s very unfortunate that a student lost his life in the incident, two others are currently receiving medical treatment in the hospital.

“Though investigation has commenced, it’s annoying that driver of the truck could not slow down to obey the big bump at the roundabout and lost control to claim a life.”

Similarly, the school spokesperson, Hajia Halimat Garuba, described the incident as very sad.

Story continues below advertisement

She said, “It’s very sad that one of our students in IOT died in that accident and two others sustained severe injuries. I can’t get you the details of their identities now.”