Three Months After Wike’s Joint Task Force, Fears Intensify In FCT As Criminals Run Rampant

Three months ago, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Security Council, under the leadership of Minister Nyesom Wike, declared the formation of a Joint Task Force aimed at addressing security challenges in the Capital Territory.

This task force, consisting of various security agencies, has been assigned the responsibility of addressing concerns related to armed robbery, kidnapping, and other forms of criminal activities within the FCT.

Wike had this to say after setting up the JTF: “We set up a task force on those states that we have borders with.

“Joint security task force, including the SSS, the police, the army, the navy, and they have identified the way they will operate.

“To tell you that we are concerned, that is why we have to set up this joint task force for one-chance and border control.

“Again, you see a lot of illegal motor parks. When we come up with a policy that we can’t allow these illegal motor parks, people will come up to say the economy is hard, things are tough, but nobody wants to look at it from the security implications.

“We are also planning to shut down some of these illegal motor parks.”

Despite the announcement made by the Minister several months ago, numerous residents who have spoken with DAILY POST asserted that criminal activities have not diminished in Abuja.

Just a few days ago, kidnappers targeted and abducted a family of six in the capital, demanding a ransom exceeding N60 million for their release.

Tragically, media reports reveal that one of the abducted siblings, Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, lost her life at the hands of the kidnappers in an attempt to pressure the family into paying the ransom.

The tragic killing of Nabeeha has triggered widespread condemnation across the country, leading to the hashtag #Najeebahandhersisters trending on social media platform X.

Even former Vice President Atiku Abubakar joined the conversation, expressing his views on the incident. In a recent post, Atiku highlighted that the occurrence underscores the alarming freedom with which bandits operate in the country.

“I am saddened by reports of the brutal murder of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, who was abducted with her siblings and has been in the custody of their abductors for almost two weeks.

“This is yet another reminder that kidnappers and bandits are operating unhindered in our country. The security architecture needs to be rejigged to the extent that it stems from the free rein of criminal elements and guarantees the safety of lives and property.

“The security agencies should step up action to rescue the rest who are still in the custody of the kidnappers,” the post read.

Though Nabeeha’s case has gained widespread attention, such crimes have unfortunately become a routine occurrence in both the city center and satellite towns, causing growing apprehension among residents.

In a recent incident on Monday, kidnappers who abducted ten individuals from Sagwari Layout Estate Dutse, Abuja, killed three of their victims.

Naija News recalls that on January 7, audacious gunmen with advanced weaponry invaded the estate, kidnapping a minimum of ten individuals.

Recent reports on Monday revealed that the terrorists, seeking to issue a stern warning to families negotiating ransom, have tragically killed three of the ten victims.

Their ransom demand has reportedly escalated from the initial N60 million per person to N100 million, bringing the total to N700 million.

While worrying about the developments, Uthman Samad, an Abuja-based journalist, posted on his timeline: “Dear @GovWike, At this point, you need to leave Rivers politics and wake up to the cries of the residents.

“It has never been this worse in FCT. The rate of kidnappings in communities around law school is not funny again.”

“In the past, you hear about kidnapping in other places like Niger, Kaduna-Abuja Expressway— but now, kidnapping is everywhere. You are not even safe in your own house,” Kadiri Kenna, a resident of Karimo, told the platform.

Kenna added that, in response to the government’s inability to ensure their safety, residents are now compelled to pay local vigilantes in their neighbourhoods for protection.

“At this point, you don’t even need anyone to beg you to pay security levy,” he stated.

The anxiety has intensified, especially in satellite towns near neighbouring states, particularly those in proximity to Niger State.

Chimeze Ofor, who built a house in Bwari, expressed that he is contemplating reevaluating his decision and is considering relocating his family elsewhere.

“The fear of demolition and the exorbitant rent in town (Abuja metropolis) were the two reasons that made me build my house in Bwari, but with all these kidnappings, I think I made the wrong decision,” he said.

The surge in crime has significantly impacted Abuja’s once vibrant nightlife, with many residents now living in fear of falling prey to one-chance incidents or kidnappings.

“I try to be in my house by 8 pm because my family does not have millions to pay as ransom,” Seun Ogunmola, a trader in the AMAC market in Lugbe said.

Meanwhile, a former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami, has disclosed that a sum of N50 million has been mobilized for the release of the Al-Kadriyar family.

“I spoke with a friend and a brother who offered to pay the remaining 50 million Naira of the 60m immediately. I conveyed the account number of the father of our daughters, Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, to the friend and brother to send the money directly.

“Any additional amount earlier generated from yesterday, the father can use to treat the daughters and other family members in sha Allah,” Pantami posted on his verified X handle.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, residents are eagerly awaiting to see how the FCT minister will tackle the security issues in the region.