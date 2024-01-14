‘Nabeeha’s Murder Shows Kidnappers, Bandits Operate In Nigeria Unhindered – Atiku

The presidential candidate in the 2023 election and former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has responded to the tragic death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, who her abductors killed in Abuja.

In a statement posted on his official X handle on Sunday, Atiku expressed his dismay, pointing out that Nabeeha’s murder highlighted the unrestricted activities of kidnappers and bandits in Nigeria.

He advocated for restructuring the country’s security architecture to curb the unchecked activities of criminal elements and ensure the safety of lives and property.

“I am saddened by reports of the brutal murder of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, who was abducted with her siblings and has been in the custody of their abductors for almost two weeks.

“This is yet another reminder that kidnappers and bandits are operating unhindered in our country.

“The security architecture needs to be rejigged to the extent that it stems from the free rein of criminal elements and guarantees the safety of lives and property.

“The security agencies should step up action to rescue the rest who are still in the custody of the kidnappers,” he wrote.

Just a fortnight ago, bandits abducted Mansoor Al-Kadriyar and his six children in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The late Nabeeha, who was among Mansoor Al-Kadriyar’s six children, has now been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites on Saturday.

Nabeeha, the deceased, was a fourth-year Biological Science student at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Others abducted include: Najeebah (500 level, Quantity Surveying), Nadheerah (300 level, Zoology)

Naija News gathered that the kidnappers initially contacted the family, demanding a ransom of N60 million, which was later increased to N100 million after the tragic murder of Nabeeha.

The incident sparked widespread reactions on social media, with Nigerians calling for justice for Nabeeha and the release of her siblings.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said, “We have been working on it, but we need some info. We will try our best to implement all necessary measures to rescue them unhurt.”

“But we need to get some information, please,” he wrote on X in response to a post by Ahmed Bashir, former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.