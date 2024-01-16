Nigerian Woman Dies In After Graduation From UK University

A Nigerian woman whose identity has been revealed as Oluwaseun Bello has reportedly died in the United Kingdom.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday night revealed that Bello died shortly after completing her studies.

The Nigerian community association in the UK conveyed this unfortunate news through a statement on their official X account on Monday, stating that Bello recently graduated from the University of Bradford and was working as a cybersecurity professional, before death knocked her on January 1, 2024.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Oluwaseun Bello. She is a cybersecurity professional who recently graduated from the University of Bradford.

“She passed away on January 1, 2024. In this difficult time, we seek your support to help her family cover the burial expenses. Your contributions matter; please consider donating to cover her burial expenses,” the statement issued by X noted.

Naija News learnt that Bello is survived by her husband and three children.

The Nigerian in the UK community described the late Bello as a wonderful colleague and friend who, according to them, always went above and beyond to support her family and friends.

Meanwhile, some hoodlums angered by the death of a man at the Accident and Emergency Ward of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, caused commotion in the facility on Monday morning.

Naija News reports that the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Kayode Olabanji, in a statement signed by the Head of the Corporate Affairs Department, Rolake Adewumi, condemned the activities of individuals who invaded the hospital and vandalised its Accident and Emergency Complex following the death of a man.

He said the management will not tolerate any act of violence or mayhem being unleashed on members of staff of the hospital.

According to Olabanji, EKSUTH management and the police authorities had met with the state Chairman of the Road Transport Association and “mandated him to produce the ring leader because the management heard that the person involved is a member of the association.

The CMD said that the Division Police Officer in charge of Oke-Ila Division, SP Sesan Falade, has also assured frequent patrol of the hospital premises.

He said, “The management has stationed four armed policemen at the Accident and Emergency as well as two armed policemen at the main gate to strengthen the security of the hospital until further notice.”

Olabanji stated that another person involved in a similar recent occurrence at the Neo-Natal Ward would face the wrath of the law as the case was already in court and the culprit was being prosecuted.

The CMD appealed to the staff members to calm down as steps were in the right direction to ensure that such an incident does not occur again, adding the management would not tolerate any molestation of its staff while discharging their duties.