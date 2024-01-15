Commotion As Hoodlums Invade Ekiti Hospital, Attack Staff, Remove Corpse

Some hoodlums angered by the death of a man at the Accident and Emergency Ward of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, caused commotion in the facility on Monday morning.

Naija News reports that the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Kayode Olabanji, in a statement signed by the Head of the Corporate Affairs Department, Rolake Adewumi, condemned the activities of individuals who invaded the hospital and vandalised its Accident and Emergency Complex following the death of a man.

He said the management will not tolerate any act of violence or mayhem being unleashed on members of staff of the hospital.

According to Olabanji, EKSUTH management and the police authorities had met with the state Chairman of the Road Transport Association and “mandated him to produce the ring leader because the management heard that the person involved is a member of the association.

The CMD said that the Division Police Officer in charge of Oke-Ila Division, SP Sesan Falade, has also assured frequent patrol of the hospital premises.

He said, “The management has stationed four armed policemen at the Accident and Emergency as well as two armed policemen at the main gate to strengthen the security of the hospital until further notice.”

Olabanji stated that another person involved in a similar recent occurrence at the Neo-Natal Ward would face the wrath of the law as the case was already in court and the culprit was being prosecuted.

The CMD appealed to the staff members to calm down as steps were in the right direction to ensure that such an incident does not occur again, adding the management would not tolerate any molestation of its staff while discharging their duties.