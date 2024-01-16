Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 16th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 16th January 2024.

The PUNCH: The scourge of abductions which has strangulated social and economic activities in the North-West has spread nationwide as bandits and other criminal elements have moved their operations into the major cities across the country. The hoodlums, who hitherto operated on highways and in rural communities, have in recent times escalated their attacks on residents of Lagos, Abuja, and other urban centres.

The Guardian: Nigeria may fail to produce about 138 million barrels of crude oil worth $10.73 billion in 2024 even as President Bola Tinubu sets Nigeria’s N28 trillion 2024 budget on an unrealistic oil and gas outlook that has consistently failed in the last 10 years.

Vanguard: Terrorists, bandits, and criminals of other hues took their inglorious activities in the country to a new dimension in the last 48 hours, wreaking mayhem in six states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The Nation: Nigeria is on the verge of economic recovery and prosperity, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said yesterday. He lamented past decades of waste and theft of public resources by a few people under the subsidy regime.

Daily Trust: The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo will today appear before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) over the involvement of a company he co-founded in a N438 million contract by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. New Planet Projects, which belongs to the minister, was reported to have benefited from a contract at the cost of N438 million.

