Kidnapping: Iyabo Ojo Blasts Police Spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi Over ‘Insensitive’ Comment

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has slammed Nigeria Police Spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, over a sarcastic comment regarding the spate of kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News reports that this comes after an X user suggested to Adejobi the need to intensify efforts in tackling kidnapping in Nigeria and reaching out to the victim’s family.

In response, the Police boss wrote, “Don’t cry more than the bereaved. Ok”

Reacting, social media Influencer, Enioluwa and Nigerian skitmaker, Mr Macaroni criticized the Police Public Relations Officer for the savage reply when he was meant to provide a solution on how to rescue the kidnapped victims.

Taking to her Instagram story, Iyabo Ojo wrote, “This just broke my heart. chaii so oga police sef wey suppose dey make sure day we feel safe for this country dey talk this kind talk to concern citizen.”

Meanwhile, Iyabo Ojo has revealed her wish to film a romantic scene with two actors.

Iyabo disclosed this information in a recent interview on AY Makun’s Celebrity Quickies.

In the interview, she expressed admiration for seasoned actors Ramsey Nouah and Richard Mofe Damijo, also known as RMD, confessing that she harbours crushes on both of them.