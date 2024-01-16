Tinubu’s Delegation, Southwest Governors Attend Akande’s 85th Birthday Celebration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was on Tuesday represented at the 85th birthday celebration of the former acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande.

Naija News reports that dignitaries from all works of life arrived at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, venue of the 85th birthday celebration of Akande.

The event which will also feature the unveilling of the Adebisi Akande Foundation with a lecture titles “The Leadership Question: Prospects for Nigeria” holds under the chairmanship of Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde.

Tinubu was represented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, while Vice President Kashim Shettima was represented by Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

While President Tinubu is the guest of honour, Shettima is the guest lecturer.

The list of dignitaries who are attending the event from within and outside the country include, Governor Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Ademola Adeleke (Osun) who is represented by Prince Kola Adewusi, Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zaccheus Adedeji, wife of late Oyo Governor, Dr Florence Adelabu, Senator Fatai Buhari (Oyo North), among others.

Recall that Tinubu had celebrated his longtime confidant, Bisi Akande, as he marked his 85th birthday on January 16, 2024.

Akande was the governor of Osun State from 1999 to 2003 and the first interim National Chairman of the APC.

In a statement, he personally signed and released by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngealale, on Monday, Tinubu stated that Akande was a principal actor in the founding of the ruling party.

President Tinubu extols Baba’s defining principles of integrity, loyalty, truth, and justice, recalling his exemplary leadership odyssey and selfless service to Nigeria.

The President wished Baba many more years in good health and strength and thanked him for his unfailing support and sacrifice over the years and now.

Tinubu said: “Baba was a principal actor in the founding of our great party, the All Progressives Congress. He has always been a progressive; always noble and disciplined in thoughts and actions, as well as given to rational and enlightened ideals. He is a cherished friend and confidant, ever so generous with his wise counsel. I celebrate him.”