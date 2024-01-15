Tinubu Celebrates Longtime Ally, Bisi Akande At 85

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has celebrated his longtime confidant, Chief Bisi Akande, as he marks his 85th birthday on January 16, 2024.

Naija News reports that Akande was the governor of Osun State from 1999 to 2003 and the first interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement, he personally signed and released by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngealale, on Monday, Tinubu stated that Akande was a principal actor in the founding of the ruling party.

President Tinubu extols Baba’s defining principles of integrity, loyalty, truth, and justice, recalling his exemplary leadership odyssey and selfless service to Nigeria.

The President wished Baba many more years in good health and strength and thanked him for his unfailing support and sacrifice over the years and now.

Tinubu said: “Baba was a principal actor in the founding of our great party, the All Progressives Congress. He has always been a progressive; always noble and disciplined in thoughts and actions, as well as given to rational and enlightened ideals. He is a cherished friend and confidant, ever so generous with his wise counsel. I celebrate him.”