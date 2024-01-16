‘Few People Looted Nigeria Through Subsidy’ – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu remarked on Monday that a select few individuals have embezzled Nigeria’s collective resources under the pretext of subsidies over the past four decades.

Tinubu expressed regret that Nigerians are bearing the brunt of this misappropriation.

Addressing attendees at the second-term inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodinma in Owerri, the President assured the public that he was aware of their concerns and affirmed that the challenges arising from crucial reforms were actively being tackled.

He also revealed that his administration will prioritise education and healthcare while facilitating the necessary conditions for industrialisation and investments. This aligns with his vision of fostering economic stability and prosperity within the country.

Tinubu said, “In the past 40 years, a few people were cornering our commonwealth and calling it subsidy, but I call it wasteful. Right now, we are all bearing and sharing that pain. But things are looking up. Things will get better for the good of all Nigerians. With me, there is hope.

“I assure you that there will be substantial development in education for your children; priority is on industrialisation, and healthcare will receive more allocation and attention. We will train more health workers.“