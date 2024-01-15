Tinubu, Obasanjo Present As Uzodimma Takes Oath Of Office For Second Term

Governor Hope Uzodimma has been sworn in for a second term as the governor of Imo State, months after he was re-elected as the state’s leader.

Naija News reports that the governor took the oath of office at around 3:24 pm at the Dan Ayiam Stadium in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

His inauguration came just minutes after Lady Chinyere Ekomaru took her oath of office as the deputy governor of Imo State.

President Bola Tinubu; ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo; the Senate President Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representative Tajudeen Abbas, the AnambraGovernor Charles Soludo was represented by his deputy Onyekachi Ibezim, and other All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains were among those in attendance.

Despite the sit-at-home event in the South-East, residents of Imo State shunned it and trooped out en masse for the swearing-in event. They wore colourful attire as they marched through the streets to the venue of the inauguration.