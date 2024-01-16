FCT Kidnappings: IGP Issues Fresh Directive To DIG As Insecurity Lingers

The increasing insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and other parts of the country has prompted the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to issue fresh directives to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations.

Naija News reports that there have been rising cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in Abuja communities lately.

Reacting to the developments, Egbetokun directed the top police officer to personally oversee the enhanced security strategies implemented to eradicate the criminals and restore normalcy promptly across board.

The IGP’s directive was conveyed in a press release issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

As stated in the press release, the iGP issued the directive on Monday during a crucial meeting with the Force Management Team and Tactical Squads to address the growing concerns regarding the nation’s security.

The press release highlighted that the IGP expressed deep concern about the unfortunate incidents and stressed the importance of taking decisive measures to combat such atrocious crimes.

During the meeting, which focused on thoroughly examining current security challenges, strategic planning, and the allocation of tactical resources to combat emerging threats, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) emphasized the necessity for a coordinated and intelligence-driven approach to address the evolving security landscape.

Furthermore, it was stated that the tactical squads of the Force were briefed and instructed to intensify their efforts in deploying proactive measures to prevent criminal activities and safeguard the well-being of citizens.

The statement also highlighted that the police chief, while assuring Nigerians, particularly those residing in the Federal Capital Territory, emphasized the importance of community engagement and collaboration with relevant stakeholders. This collaboration aims to gather vital information, build trust, and foster a collective effort in combating criminal elements.