Edugate: Femi Gbajabiamila’s Memo To Suspended Minister Stirs Fresh Controversy

A memo said to have been issued by President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Betta Edu, has ignited a new controversy.

The memo revealed that President Tinubu authorized the release of N3 billion to the now-suspended minister for the purpose of verifying the National Social Register established during the former administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This National Social Register was initially set up to facilitate cash transfers and other social investment schemes.

Naija News understands that the allocation of the N3 billion to the suspended minister has led to the awarding of contracts to several enterprises, a move that has now become the subject of scrutiny and investigation by presidential investigators and anti-graft authorities.

According to Daily Trust, the investigation is focusing on how the funds were disbursed and the nature of the contracts awarded.

The subject of the document was “CONVEYANCE OF APPROVAL; RE: APPEAL TO USE N3,000,000,000.00 (THREE BILLION NAIRA) FROM THE COVID-19 PALLIATIVE FUND FOR VERIFICATION OF THE NATIONAL SOCIAL REGISTER.”

“The preceding subject refers to. 2. Please be advised that Mr President has approved a N3,000,000,000.00 (Three Billion Naira) expenditure from the Covid-19 Palliative Fund for the verification of the National Social Register. 3. Please appreciate my highest regards. Femi Gbajabiamila, President’s Chief of Staff.”

Remember that numerous companies were named as recipients of this contentious contract. Among them is New Planet Project Limited, owned by Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, which received a whopping N438.1 million for consultancy services.

Periscope Consulting received N277 million, Blue Trend Enterprise received N277.8 million, Laitop Dynamics Interlink Services received N277 million, Memak Nigeria Limited received N277 million, MC Van Management Consult Limited received N275.8 million, and Danzinger Nigeria Limited received N275.8 million.

“Other companies that benefited from the N3 billion contracts include Blue Trend Enterprise, which received N277.8 million.

“Blue trend, has no record of being registered and the owner is unknown. Periscope Consulting-N277million. Periscope Consulting, with registration number 1053019, registered on July 24, 2012, is owned by one Ngozi Maureen Ojiego, known for Interior Decoration. Laitop Dynamics Interlink Services Ltd-N277million.

“Laitop with registration number 1340092, is owned by one Quburat Bolanle Bolanta. It was registered on June 6, 2016. Memak Nigeria Limited with no known ownership and date of registration got NN277million.

“MC Van Management Consult Limited with no records of registration also got N275.8million contract while Danzinger Nigeria Limited with registration number 635448, registered on Sep 23, 2005got N275.8million. Danzinger is owned by one Oladapo Rotimi Mohammed.

“All the contractors claimed they verified 11 million homes in Nigeria in under one month.”