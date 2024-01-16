Council Chairmen Are To Be Blamed For FCT Teachers Strike – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, has blamed the chairmen of the six area councils for the ongoing strike by primary school teachers in the territory.

Naija News understands that the FCT wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers on Sunday directed primary school teachers to proceed on an indefinite strike from Jan. 15.

The strike is a continuation of an earlier one suspended by the union in 2023 over non-payment of 40 per cent Peculiar Allowance and 25 months minimum wage arrears, among other issues.

Speaking on the situation, the minister insisted that local council officials have failed to carry out their responsibilities properly.

He stated this while addressing newsmen on Tuesday shortly before a close door emergency meeting with security agencies and the Chairmen,

Wike blamed the lingering strike on the Chairmen and urged them to be more alive to their duties.

He said, “Recently the NUT has embarked on strike; it is not because of our fault, it is the Councils’ Chairmen’s fault because primary schools are under the purview of the area councils.

“Again, it will look as if the ministers are doing nothing, but that is not our responsibility.”

He, however, said they could not afford to fold their hands over the strike, adding that he had invited the chairmen to see how the problems can be resolved.